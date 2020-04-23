Karnataka allows more relaxations

Following the formula of graded relaxation, the State government on Thursday eased some more lockdown norms, allowing additional services and activities to operate in urban and rural areas.

In an order by Chief Secretary T.M. Vijay Bhaskar, the government has allowed the opening of shops selling dry fruits, ice creams and juices [takeaway only]; those selling educational books for students and those selling electrical fans; non-banking financial companies, including housing finance companies, micro-financials, with bare minimum staff, and credit cooperative societies in urban areas.

Relaxations have also been given for shops which perform recharges for prepaid mobile phone connections.

Food processing units in urban areas, such as bread factories, milk processing, flour/dal mills, are allowed to function.

In a major boost to the realty sector in cities, the government has permitted construction in urban areas, where workers are available on site, and no workers will be allowed to be brought in from outside.

The government has also allowed construction in rural areas to include water supply and sanitation, laying and erection of power transmission lines, telecom optical fibres and cables.

In the social sector, it has allowed the movement of bedside attenders and caregivers for senior citizens.

Relaxations given to other activities included forestry plantation and related activities, silviculture, and the harvesting, the processing, the packaging, the sale and the marketing of bamboo, coconut, arecanut, cocoa and spices.

The government has allowed collection, harvesting and processing of minor forest produce/non-timber forest produce by STs and other forest dwellers.

More relaxations has been given under farm activities and they included export/import, such as packhouses, inspection and treatment of seeds and horticulture produce, functioning of agriculture, horticulture research establishments and inter-/intra-State movement of planting materials, honey bee colonies, honey and other beehive products.