Karnataka allows bars to open with 50% seating capacity

Bengaluru

01 September 2020 14:10 IST

Regularizing the Union Government’s Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) on preventive measures to be taken in restaurants to contain the spread of COVID-19, the Exercise Department issued an order stating that only upto 50% seating capacity to be allowed in pubs, bars, resto bars for dine-in services.

Encouraging takeaways instead of dine-in, the SOP states that maintaining social distancing of minimum of six feet when queuing up for entry and inside the restaurant should be followed “as far as feasible.”

“Seating arrangements to be made in such a way that adequate social distancing is maintained. In restaurants, not more than 50% of seating capacity to be permitted,” the SOP reads.

The Karnataka government had in May allowed sale of liquor through MRP outlets.

This was followed by permission for bars, microbreweries, pubs and others to clear out their stocks, but in-house service was not allowed.