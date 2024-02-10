Karnataka | All eyes on Governor’s address, State Budget as parties get ready for LS polls

February 10, 2024 07:52 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - BENGALURU

All eyes are on the Governor’s address and the Karnataka State Budget which Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will present on February 16, as they will offer a glimpse into the ruling Congress’s agenda before the Lok Sabha elections, expected to be held in April-May this year. The 10-day session, which will conclude on February 23, will also provide a platform for political slugfest ahead of the polls between the ruling and Opposition parties.

Governor Thawaarchand Gehlot will address the joint session of both the Houses of the legislature on Monday. His address would spell out the government’s programmes.

Storm over ‘injustice’

A stormy session appears to be on the cards as the Siddarmaiah-led government is expected to raise issues such as “injustice” meted out to the State by the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre in devolution of taxes, grants-in-aid, denial of compensation for drought relief, and non-clearance of pending irrigation and drinking water projects.

The principal Opposition BJP, which has stitched an alliance with the JD(S) for the general elections, and the Congress are expected to indulge in political muscle flexing over the issues related to the government’s alleged failure to handle drought and the failure in handling drinking water supply and fodder in many taluks.

Members of the Opposition are getting ready with their strategy to attack the government on a range of issues, including alleged failure to maintain law and order and communal disharmony, lack of development projects owing to implementation of the five guarantee schemes and ruling members’ statements on discontinuation of guarantee schemes after the Lok Sabha elections.

On ‘40% commission’

The BJP and the JD(S) will use all weapons in their armoury to challenge the government’s track record on corruption, following Karnataka State Contractors’ Association president D. Kempanna’s allegations about the suffering of contractors due to “continuation of 40% commission practice” in the Congress regime. The BJP has already challenged the government to order a probe into all alleged scams that occurred during its regime. Not holding polls to the BBMP council is also likely to be raised to embarrass the Congress, which often speaks of dangers to democracy and the Constitution under the Modi-led government.

The session is likely to witness frequent disruptions over lack of coordination among Ministers, alleged poor performance of the government, blame-game in the Congress unit, and Congress MP D.K. Suresh’s controversial statement on “separate country for South India” on alleged discrimination in allocation of funds to Karnataka in the interim Union Budget. The Congress is likely to counter the charge by flagging the BJP government’s “failures” to flag financial injustice meted out to Karnataka during its rule, despite 25 MPs from the State in the Lok Sabha, and its failure to implement the promises it made in the 2019 polls.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who also holds the Finance portfolio, will present the Budget on Friday. As the Congress bagged 135 seats in the House, many party members have been expecting development works and funds to get sanctioned in their constituencies ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

The Chief Minister has already said on several occasions that guarantees would continue and close to ₹60,000 crore would be required annually for implementing the five guarantees which would benefit more than four crore people in the State.

Budget size, Bills

The State Budget size is likely to cross about ₹3.5 lakh crore as against the ₹3.35 lakh crore Budget presented in 2023.

Several Bills, including amendments to the Karnataka Panchayat Raj and the APMC Act, are likely to be tabled.

