Karnataka aims to complete vaccination by November-December 2021

The government is working towards a comprehensive plan to ensure that every citizen is vaccinated by November-December 2021.

Health and Family Welfare Minister and Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar made this announcement on Sunday. A statement from his office said that as on May 22, a total of 1.2 crore doses have been administered to people across Karnataka. In addition to the 1.3 crore doses supplied by the Centre, the State has already received 14.94 lakh doses, which it had ordered.

With more instances of black fungus being detected in other parts of the State, all government college hospitals and district hospitals have been instructed to allocate beds to treat patients. In an order issued on Sunday, the Department of Health and Family Welfare also stated that treatment facilities could also be set up at taluk hospitals where infrastructure is available.