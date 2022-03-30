Karnataka aims for holistic growth, wants genuine investors: Bommai

Global Investors Meet to be held between Nov. 2 and 4

Karnataka is looking for genuine investors from industries during the Global Investors’ Meet, said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday.

“This edition is going to be different. Every time we had many memorandums of understanding signed and investments expected. But this time, I don’t want mere MoUs. Instead, I want genuine and meaningful contacts from credible, worthwhile investors,’‘ he said while announcing the date of the 2022 edition scheduled between November 2 and 4 at Bengaluru Palace.

The CM said, “I want this GIM to be a memorable one. All these exercises should reflect on the growth of the State and should create, employment and wealth for everyone.’‘ According to him, the investors want an environment without harassment supported by a quick approach without undue delays and bottlenecks.

Mr. Bommai also said the investment should come from a broad spectrum of industries such as electric vehicles, defence, renewable energy apart from the existing ones to make it a holistic investment.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Large and Medium Scale Industries, Murugesh R. Nirani said the meet would propel the State towards attracting more investments and generating enormous employment opportunities for the people of Karnataka.

He said Karnataka has already emerged as an integral part of the global supply chain because of its proactive industrial policy and sector-specific policies on electric vehicles, green energy, ESDM, biotech, engineering R&D, textiles and IT & ITEs.

“This edition of GIM, under the theme, “Build for the World’ would reflect on the role Karnataka aims to play in the global supply chain. We have developed a meticulous plan to successfully organise the event and make it a milestone,’‘ Mr. Nirani added.

Chief Minister Bommai also said his government would upgrade seven engineering colleges in the State to the standard of the IITs in the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to inaugurate Global Investors’ Meet 2022.