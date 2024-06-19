Karnataka aims for 15% industrial growth, says CM

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said the Karnataka government aimed to achieve an industrial growth rate of 15-16% annually to reach a $1 trillion GDP by 2032.

Addressing the gathering at the curtain-raiser for the Global Investor Meet – ‘Invest Karnataka 2025’, scheduled for February next year, he said that over the last decade, the State had posted a growth rate of 9.3%.

Beyond urban centres

“The government’s vision extends beyond urban centres, intending to spread industries to rural regions, particularly Kalyana Karnataka, through focused cluster development initiatives,” Mr. Siddaramaiah said.

“The government is committed to ensuring balanced regional development. We are nurturing specialised industries in different parts of the State, leveraging local expertise and resources. We have identified clusters to develop priority sectors such as electronics, automotive and electric vehicles, pharmaceuticals, textiles, and more,” the Chief Minister said.

Through the Global Investor Meet (GIM) 2025, Karnataka seeks to showcase its technological prowess and manufacturing excellence. “We aspire to position Karnataka on the global stage as a leading player in the global supply chain,” the Chief Minister noted.

Best incentives

At the event, Large and Medium Industries Minister M.B. Patil launched ‘ventuRISE 2025’ and announced that the Karnataka Industrial Policy 2025-2030 was being drafted to include best-in-class incentives to ensure competitiveness in attracting investors.

“The theme of this edition, ‘Reimagining Growth’, reflects the role Karnataka wishes to play in promoting growth that is tech-driven, green, inclusive, and resilient,” Mr. Patil explained.

There will be a series of global roadshows to introduce Karnataka’s manufacturing ecosystem to international companies and visits to foreign countries to invite industry leaders for GIM. These visits include a trip to Japan from June 24 to 28, covering Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka, followed by a visit to South Korea from July 1 to 5, Mr. Patil informed.

