HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Karnataka | After excise duty hike, liquor sales drop in first fortnight of August

According to a statement from the Federation of Wine Merchants’ Association, Karnataka, sales and revenue have seen a sharp dip in the first fortnight in August

August 19, 2023 07:59 am | Updated 07:59 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Liquor sales in Karnataka have dropped after the State government hiked additional excise duty (AED) on both Indian-made liquor (IML) and beer. In his Budget on July 7, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah hiked the AED on IML by 20% on all slabs and increased the AED on beer from 175% to 185%.

According to a statement from the Federation of Wine Merchants’ Association, Karnataka, sales and revenue have seen a sharp dip in the first fortnight in August.

“In July this year,  the department recorded a 19.27% increase in the sales of IML when compared with that in the corresponding period in 2022. While 54.89 lakh boxes were sold in July 2022, 65.46 lakh boxes were sold in July 2023. Similarly, sales of beer saw a 26.83% rise in July 2023 when compared with the sales in the corresponding period in 2022. Although the new prices came into effect from July 20, retailers would have sold their stocks at the old prices till the month-end,” said B. Govindraj Hegde, general secretary of the association.

But over the first 15 days of August, only 21.87 lakh boxes of IML were sold. This is a 14.25% dip when compared with the sales recorded in August 2022 in the same period, he said. However, beer sales have seen a rise by 21.07% when compared with that in the first fortnight of August in 2022.

Fake brands

Claiming that the hike in the AED has also resulted in rampant sales of fake brands of liquor, Mr. Hegde alleged that it could not happen without the support of officials. “Fake brands of liquor from Telangana, Maharashtra, and Goa labels have entered the market in some districts. Besides, fake brands with labels of ‘military canteen’ and ‘duty free’ are also being sold,” he alleged.

“Overall, retailers have recorded a 10 to 15% slump in revenue following the hike. Consumers have also switched over from higher value brands to lower ones,” he added.

Related Topics

Karnataka

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.