Karnataka: AEE throws away cash bundle during Lokayukta raid

Caught unaware by the Lokayukta, an Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) tried to get rid of ill-gotten money by throwing it out of a toilet window in Haveri on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident happened when the Lokayukta sleuths knocked on the door of AEE of Rural Drinking Water and Sanitation Department (RDWSD) Kashinath Bhajantri’s residence at Basaveshwar Nagar in Haveri.

The sleuths had reached his residence for a search. On seeing the Lokayukta officials, Kashinath reportedly panicked, went to his room and threw a cash bundle worth ₹9 lakh from the window of the toilet, which was traced the officials later.

The team members also found cash worth ₹2 lakh on the bed. In all, the Lokayukta officials found cash of ₹14 lakh during the raid and also recovered several documents of assets and gold jewellery.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.