Karnataka: AEE throws away cash bundle during Lokayukta raid

Published - November 12, 2024 07:43 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

Caught unaware by the Lokayukta, an Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) tried to get rid of ill-gotten money by throwing it out of a toilet window in Haveri on Tuesday.

The incident happened when the Lokayukta sleuths knocked on the door of AEE of Rural Drinking Water and Sanitation Department (RDWSD) Kashinath Bhajantri’s residence at Basaveshwar Nagar in Haveri.

The sleuths had reached his residence for a search. On seeing the Lokayukta officials, Kashinath reportedly panicked, went to his room and threw a cash bundle worth ₹9 lakh from the window of the toilet, which was traced the officials later.

The team members also found cash worth ₹2 lakh on the bed. In all, the Lokayukta officials found cash of ₹14 lakh during the raid and also recovered several documents of assets and gold jewellery.

