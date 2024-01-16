ADVERTISEMENT

Karnataka adopts AI-enabled policing

January 16, 2024 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

With an aim to enhance the law enforcement capabilities, the Karnataka police have introduced “AI-enabled policing technology”, which according to officials is a milestone for the Police Department in the country.

The technology, apart from enhancing efficiency, will provide quick redressal of issues with multi-dimensional analysis of the incident, integrating it with the existing Mobile Crime and Criminal Tracking Network System (MCCTNS) system. This is going to help smart decision-making through historical data analysis, officials said.

AI technology will help in predictive policing with utilisation of predictive crime hotspots and allocation of resources effectively, they said. The technology will also give real-time insights by providing instant access to relevant information and video analytics . The technology can automate routine tasks such as licence-plate recognition and provide more strategic roles.

“The system can also help reduce bias in decision-making. This is probably a first in the country,” a senior police officer said.

The State police IT wing, in collaboration with a leading tech company, has adopted many innovative technologies, including real-time data access, spot reporting of incidents, digital evidence management, and predictive policing.

CONNECT WITH US