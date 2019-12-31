State adds 1,205 sq km green cover in 2 years

Karnataka has topped the list of States that showed significant gain in forest cover, according to the India State of Forest Report (ISFR) 2019, which was released recently.

In the last two years, the State added 1,205 sq km of forest cover, followed by Andhra Pradesh (990 sq km), Kerala (823 sq km), and Jammu and Kashmir (371 sq km). States showing loss in forest cover are Manipur (499 sq km), Arunachal Pradesh (276 sq km) and Mizoram (180 sq km).

Karnataka’s forest cover stands at 20.11% out of 1,91,791 sq km geographical area. As per the report, the State has 4,501 sq km of very-dense forest, 21,048 sq km of moderately-dense forest, and 13,026 sq km open forest. The total forest cover in the State is 38,575 sq km.

The report states that there was an overall gain of 3,976 sq km of forest cover in the country as compared with the previous assessment reported in ISFR 2017. Forest cover within the recorded forest area/green wash has shown slight decrease of 330 sq km (0.05%), whereas there is an increase of 4,306 sq km of forest cover outside recorded forest area/green wash when compared to 2017.

Punati Sridhar, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, attributed several factors for the increase in green cover. “Due to increased supply of LPG to households in rural area, the reliance on firewood had come down drastically. This was one of major factors for increase in green cover. As for afforestation measures, the Forest Department had planted three crore seed saplings per year through various initiatives. In addition, the department also provided three crore seed saplings to farmers at subsidised rates. The department took measures to preserve soil moisture by prohibiting entry of cattle and human interference,” he said.

According to the report, the total forest cover of the country is 7,12,249 sq km, which is 21.67% of the geographical area of the country. The tree cover of the country is estimated at 95,027 sq km, which is 2.89% of the geographical area.

The report further states that the total forest cover is 8,07,276 sq km, which is 24.56% of the geographical area of the country. “The current assessment shows an increase of 3,976 sq km (0.56%) of forest cover, 1,212 sq km (1.29%) of tree cover, and 5,188 sq km (0.65%) of forest and tree cover put together, at the national level compared to the 2017 assessment.”