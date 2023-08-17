HamberMenu
Karnataka achieves 75% target of kharif sowing owing to deficient rainfall

This is owing to deficient rainfall by about 22%

August 17, 2023 11:48 pm | Updated 11:48 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Of the total sowing target of 82.35 lakh hectares, sowing has been completed in 61.72 lakh hectares.

Of the total sowing target of 82.35 lakh hectares, sowing has been completed in 61.72 lakh hectares. | Photo Credit: File Photo

Amid erratic rainfall received across the State, Karnataka has recorded a 75% sowing of the targeted area this kharif season.

Agriculture Minister N. Cheluvarayaswamy told presspersons here on Thursday that of the total sowing target of 82.35 lakh hectares, sowing had been completed in 61.72 lakh hectares. “The State has not been able to meet the target due to deficient rainfall. Rainfall has been weak in the last two weeks, and crops could wilt if it does not rain in the next one week,” he added.

22% shortfall

According to the statistics released on Thursday, the State has received 472 mm rainfall as against the normal 601 mm between June 1 and August 16, a shortfall of 22%. It said that in July, the State received 349 mm rainfall as against the normal 271 mm, an excess of 29%.

Regarding the declaration of drought, the Minister said the Centre had fixed several guidelines such as 60% deficient rainfall, heat for three consecutive weeks, sowing in less than 75% area, and less than 50% moisture in soil.

“All these will be discussed at the Cabinet sub-committee meeting after obtaining data. The decision on cloud seeding will be taken after the declaration of drought,” he said. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has written to the Centre to change the guidelines for drought even if there is 30% rainfall deficiency.

Integrated helpline

Meanwhile, the Minister launched an integrated helpline for farmers — 1800-425-3553 — against the eight separate lines that were available for farmers for various purposes. While the helplines received around 500 calls a week, multiple lines had become an inconvenience to farmers. The Minister also inaugurated a workshop on crop survey.

