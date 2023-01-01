HamberMenu
Karnataka, a trail blazer in art of sculpting, says Veeranna

The chairman of Shilpakala Academy was speaking after inaugurating the Jayanti celebrations of Amarashilpi Jakanachari organised by the Department of Kannada and Culture at Kirurangamandira

January 01, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Veeranna M. Arkasali, Mayor Shivakumar and others making floral offerings to mark Amarashilpi Jakanachari Jayanti in Mysuru on Sunday, January 1. | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM

Shilpakala Academy chairman Veeranna M. Arkasali said here on Sunday, January 1, that Karnataka has made immense contributions to the country’s sculptural heritage and was a trail blazer in the field.

He was speaking after inaugurating the Jayanti celebrations of Amarashilpi Jakanachari organised by the Department of Kannada and Culture at Kirurangamandira.

Mr. Veeranna said Jakanachari was a historical person who came to prominence during the rule of the Hoysalas but historians and scholars should unearth more details about the legendary sculptor-architect who is credited with building many temples.

He said there are many villages in different parts of Karnataka where temples built by Jakanachari exists and have embellished Karnataka’s heritage and showcased State’s history to the world.

Citing the examples of Belur and Halebidu temples, Mr. Veeranna said the sculptors and architects of those ages have showcased some of the concepts of the present age in their works. He also called for installation of bronze statues of Jakanachari in front of all temples credited to him so as to perpetuate his memory for posterity.

Mayor Shivakumar, MLC Dr. D. Thimmaiah, Deputy Mayor G. Roopa and others were present.

