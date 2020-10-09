Karnataka

COVID-19: 93% 2,697 patients who died in August were symptomatic

Special Correspondent Bengaluru 09 October 2020 23:45 IST
Updated: 10 October 2020 00:42 IST

In Chamarajanagar, Uttara Kannada, and Yadgir 50% were asymptomatic

Of 2,697 patients, who succumbed to COVID-19 during August in Karnataka, 93% were symptomatic. While 38% had only breathlessness as a symptom, 37% had breathlessness and other symptoms, such as cough and fever. However, in Chamarajanagar, Uttara Kannada, and Yadgir districts, 50% of the deceased were asymptomatic.

The youngest patient who died due to COVID during August was a four-month-old baby in Hassan (Patient No. 2367890), who was recorded as a patient with co-morbidities (diabetes and hypertension).

The oldest were three 96-year-old patients (2 males and 1 female) from Shivamogga, Mandya, and Uttara Kannada.

Advertising
Advertising

According to an analysis by Project Jeevan Raksha, a public-private initiative involving Public Health Foundation of India, the Indian Medical Association, and Proxima, a management consulting firm, 94% of the deceased had breathlessness as a symptom.

Over 90% of the deceased in eight of the 30 districts had Severe Acute Respiratory Infections (SARI). In Bagalkot district, all those who died during August had breathlessness, cough, and fever, while 44% from Mandya had only cough. While 67.5% of the deceased had SARI, 17% had Influenza Like-Illness (ILI). The source of infection could not be traced in 15%.

Making a presentation on the analysis on Friday, Mysore Sanjeev, convener of Project Jeevan Raksha, said a key observation was that asymptomatic COVID-19 patients have a relatively lower risk of death when compared to symptomatic patients.

Co-morbidities

One-third (33.33%) of the 2,697 victims had no co-morbidities. All those who died in Kodagu district and 89% of the deaths from Yadgir district had no co-morbidities.

Among those who had co-morbidities, 47% of the victims were diabetic and 21% had both diabetes and hypertension.

“While 55% of the victims in Raichur district had hypertension alone, nearly 1/4th of those in Bengaluru Urban had both diabetes and hypertension. Those with diabetes and/or hypertension are at high risk,” he said.

Apart from the four-month-old baby, a 11-year-old boy who had hypertension also succumbed to the virus in Dakshina Kannada.

Asserting that these deaths should be investigated, Mr. Sanjeev said: “There are two critical issues here: accuracy of the diagnosis and competence of the doctors who treated these children. While the baby died in a government hospital, the boy passed away in a private hospital. We need to find out if they were given appropriate treatment.”

Brought dead

While 3% of the victims were brought dead to the hospital, 1.1% died in their residence. While 17% died on the same day of their admission to the hospital, 51% died within 100 hours of admission to the hospital. Nearly 45% of the deaths occurred in COVID-19 Designated Hospitals (DCHs) and 27% died in private hospitals. The place of death has not been disclosed for 25.4% of the victims in August.

Although, 3,425 patients died in August, only 2,697 deaths were analysed as the details of all patients were not made available on the Health Department’s website,

Comments
More In Karnataka
Read more...