Karnataka: 35 percent of heart attacks among those aged below 45, says Dr. Manjunath

August 09, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - MYSURU

Renowned cardiologist and director of Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research C.N. Manjunath on Wednesday said there has been an upsurge in the number youth and the middle-aged suffering from cardiac diseases and developing heart attacks, and disclosed that Sri Jayadeva Institute has alone treated over 5,500 youth for cardiac ailments in the last six years.

The statistics are staggering since 35% of heart attacks and cardiac arrests are happening in those aged below 45. The youth and the middle-aged were succumbing to heart diseases, Dr. Manjunath said.

“A 23-year-old man, the son of the institute’s security person, suffered a heart attack. This indicates the seriousness and the precautions the youth need to take,” he cautioned.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the annual day celebrations of the All India Institute of Speech and Hearing (AIISH), here, Dr. Manjunath, who was the chief guest at the event, said people, particularly the middle-aged, become cautious and undergo check-up when prominent persons/celebrities in their youth die of heart-related issues.

In fact, men above 35 years of age and women above 40 years of age should undergo complete health check-up annually to rule out heart issues and lower the risks. Tests like treadmill ECG, blood tests etc. should be done so that their health status is clearly known, he advised.

Medical check-up and precautions should not be neglected. Family history should also be taken into consideration while being cautious about one’s cardiac health, Dr. Manjunath said.

“Based on my experience, I can say cases among the youth are on the rise. In the last 15 years, nearly 22% of youth developed heart-related issues. Smoking, excessing drinking of alcohol, obesity, diabetes, and hypertension are among the causes. Stress and work pressure are also triggering complications, besides changing lifestyle and food habits,” he said.