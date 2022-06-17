Karnataka

Karnataka 2nd PU results to be out on June 18

A file photo of Primary Education Minister B C Nagesh.

A file photo of Primary Education Minister B C Nagesh. | Photo Credit: Sudhakara Jain

The results of the 2nd PU exams will be announced on June 18 by the Department of Pre-University Education (DPUE). The exams were held from April 22 to May 18.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh will announce the results around 11.30 am at the DPUE office at Malleswaram, Bengaluru.

DPUE will send the results to all the students on their registered mobile phone numbers. Results will also be available on the department’s official website https://pue.karnataka.gov.in as well as www.karresults.nic.in.

Around 6.83 lakh students had registered for the II PU exams in 2022.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
school
higher secondary and junior college
Related Articles
As war rages on, the long wait for Ukraine-returned Indian students continues
Afghan students jittery as courses near completion
Hindi imposition: Karnataka Minister blames ‘error by official’
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 17, 2022 5:56:56 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/karnataka-2nd-pu-results-to-be-out-on-june-18/article65536576.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY