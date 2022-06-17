Karnataka 2nd PU results to be out on June 18
Around 6.83 lakh students had registered for the II PU exams in 2022
The results of the 2nd PU exams will be announced on June 18 by the Department of Pre-University Education (DPUE). The exams were held from April 22 to May 18.
Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh will announce the results around 11.30 am at the DPUE office at Malleswaram, Bengaluru.
DPUE will send the results to all the students on their registered mobile phone numbers. Results will also be available on the department’s official website https://pue.karnataka.gov.in as well as www.karresults.nic.in.
