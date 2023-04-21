April 21, 2023 11:15 am | Updated 12:13 pm IST - Bengaluru

The results of the 2nd PU exams in Karnataka were announced on April 21 by Ritish Kumar Singh, Principal Secretary in the Department of School Education and Literacy, and Ramachandran, Chairman of Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board.

Ananya K.V., commerce student, Alva’s PU college, Moodabidri is the topper in Karnataka scoring 600 marks out of 600. She hails from Kushalnagar in Kodagu district. She joined Alvas PU College under the institution’s scholarship scheme

In the arts steam, Tabassum Sheik, NMKRV PU College, Bengaluru is the topper with 593/600 marks.

ADVERTISEMENT

S.M. Koushik from Gangothri PU college, Srinivaspura, Kolar district, and Surabhi S. from R.V. PU college, NMKRV campus, Bengaluru are the toppers in the science stream with 596 marks for 600.

How PU students performed as compared to last year

At 74.67%, the pass percentage in the II PU exams shot up by 12% from the previous year.

Of the 7,02,067 students who appeared for the exams, 5,24,209 have cleared them. A total of 4,79,746 (78.97%) regular students, 33,833 (48.42%) repeaters and 10,630 (43.02%) private candidates passed.

The pass percentage in the arts stream (1,34,876 students) was 61.22%, in commerce (1,82,246 students) was 75.89%, and in science (2,07,087 students) was 85.71%.

This year too, the pass percentage of girls is higher than boys — 2,82,602 girls (80.25%) passed against 2,41,607 (69.05%) boys. The performance of rural students was better than those in the urban areas — 1,19,860 (74.79%) rural students passed against 4,04,349 (74.63%) urban.

A total of 1,09,509 students got distinction (above 85%), 2,47,315 students got first class (60% to 85%), 90,014 students got second class (50% to 60%) and 77,371 students secured more than the minimum marks to pass (35% to 50%).