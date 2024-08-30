ADVERTISEMENT

Karnataka: ₹1.68 lakh penalties slapped on day one of food safety drive

Published - August 30, 2024 08:56 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Officials from the Food Safety and Quality Department in Karnataka on Friday inspected 753 roadside eateries, hotels, and restaurants across the State and slapped a total penalty of ₹1.68 lakh on several units where hygiene was not maintained.

The inspections are part of the two-day special drive taken up to check food safety violations across the State. Food Safety Commissioner Srinivas K. said over half of the 753 units inspected were found to be running without licence. “Besides, they did not maintain hygienic conditions. We have issued notices to them and slapped penalties,” he said.

“Through the inspections, we want to enforce mandatory licencing of food businesses. The drive will continue on Saturday,” he added.

