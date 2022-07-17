Karnatak Vidyavardhak Sangha to celebrate 133rd Foundation Day

Basavaraj Horatti to inaugurate event in Dharwad on Wednesday

Basavaraj Horatti to inaugurate event in Dharwad on Wednesday

Karnatak Vidyavardhak Sangha (KVS) will celebrate its 133rd Foundation Day in Dharwad from July 20 to 26.

KVS general secretary Shankar Halgatthi told journalists in Dharwad on Sunday that Member of Legislative Council Basavaraj Horatti will inaugurate the event on Wednesday.

Shivaratri Desikendra Swamy of Suttur Math will be present. Several resource persons will speak on various topics.

Writer Gurulinga Kapse will be honoured with an award instituted in the name of Ra Ha Deshpande, founder of KVS.

Sanjiv Kulkarni will speak on the life and works of Ra Ha Deshpande.

The Patil Puttappa Award will be presented to the Kannada daily, Samyukta Karnataka, on July 26.

Theatre person Shashidhar Narendra will speak on Kadapa Raghavendra Rao on July 21. Writer Uday Yendigeri will speak on freedom fighters of Dharwad on July 22.

Siddalinga Pattanashetti, veteran writer, Member of Legislative Council S.V. Sankanur and Gurumurthy Yaragambalimath will speak on writer and Kannada protagonist Deputy Chennabasappa on July 23.

Neelaganga Kari speaking on Bhagirathibai Puranik, founder of Vanita Seva Samaj.

Linguist K. Anban will speak on the contributions of Rev. Ferdinand Kittel on July 25. Writer Shantinath Dibbad will deliver the valedictory address. Advocate K.B. Navalgimath will be the chief guest.

An exhibition of paintings will be organised at Ra Ha Deshpande Hall on July 20.