Karnatak University to offer degree, PG courses in logistics with stipend and skill training

February 12, 2023 06:17 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Karnatak University, Dharwad, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Logistic Skill Council to offer degree and post-graduate courses along with stipend and skill training.

The formal MoU signing ceremony was held at Karnatak University on Saturday. Along with it, the university also signed an MoU with Avasar Society of Bengaluru-based Opportunity Foundation Trust for providing training and offering job opportunities in logistics sector to those candidates who have failed SSLC, PU and those who have not completed their degree education.

On Saturday, the MoUs were signed between Vice-Chancellor of Karnatak University K.B. Gudasi, Registrar (Evaluation) C. Krishnamurthy and Chief of Logistic Skill Council S. Ganeshan and Anand Chaturvedi of Avasar Society.

Speaking to presspersons after signing of the MoUs, Prof. Gudasi said that the university has also signed an MoU with Bangur College in Dandeli in the paper and pulp sector and with Suttur Mutt’s JSS Education Society on speech and hearing therapy.

Referring to the growth in the field of logistics and ample employment opportunities available there, Prof. Gudasi said that the university will introduce BBA and B.Com courses in logistics from this academic year. An MBA course in logistics too will be introduced, he said.

Stipend

Prof. Gudasi said that following the MoU, 150 candidates enrolling for the course will be given stipend every year, along with skill training for various positions in the logistics sector.

Skill training for those who have completed II PU but have not enrolled for higher education will be provided by the university, he said.

Prof Ganeshan said that three-year courses in logistics will incorporate all the elements of NEP-2020. “For the first two years, it will be classroom learning and in the third year, students will be provided training in logistics companies with a stipend of ₹15,000 every month. Training will be provided in over 100 companies across India,” he explained.

Mr. Anand Chaturvedi said that college dropouts can choose logistics as their career and the society has reserved ₹5 crore for providing training.