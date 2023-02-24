Karnatak University to host national conference on depressed and tribal communities from today

February 24, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - HUBBALLI

A three-day national conference on social justice, constitutional safeguards and holistic approach towards depressed castes and tribal communities and fundamental problems of assimilation of depressed castes and tribal communities in contemporary Indian society will be held at Karnatak University, Dharwad, from Saturday.

Addressing presspersons in Dharwad on Friday, Vice-Chancellor of Karnatak Unviersity K.B. Gudasi said that the conference is being jointly organised by the Department of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Studies and the Department of Studies in Anthropology of the university in association with the Karnataka State Tribal Research Institute, Mysuru.

The conference sponsored by Scheduled Tribes Welfare Department will go on at the Golden Jubilee Hall of the university till February 27. It coincides with the 131st birth anniversary of Ambedkar.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi will inaugurate the conference on Saturday at 11 a.m., while Chairman of Legislative Council Basavaraj Horatti will release books on Ambedkar’s thoughts.

Minister for Transport and Tribal Welfare Minister B. Sriramulu will be a special invitee and retired professor P.G. Jogadand will deliver the keynote address.

Prof. Gudasi said that there will be eight technical sessions in which scholars from across the country will deliver talks.

Sessions will include “Challenges of 21st century India and relevance of Dr. Ambedkar’s thoughts”. There will be panel discussions on “Dalit politics present scenario”, “Anthropology and Ethnographic profile”, “Role of government and NGOs in tribal development”, “Socio-economic and political condition of Dalits in contemporary India” and “Dr. Ambedkar’s thoughts on women rights”.

Conference co-ordinator Subhashchandra Natikar said that an attractive procession will precede the inauguration of the conference. And, there will also be an exhibition-cum-sale of forest products. A tribal cultural festival will be organised at 7 p.m. on Saturday.