Karnatak University to host 73rd annual convocation in Dharwad on Monday

October 27, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - HUBBALLI

A total of 22,882 candidates will be conferred various degrees and 3,581 candidates various post-graduate degrees during the 73rd annual convocation of Karnatak University in Dharwad on Monday.

Addressing presspersons in Dharwad on Friday, Vice-Chancellor of Karnatak University K.B. Gudasi said that a total of 254 gold medals will be presented to 109 candidates. And, cash certificates will be given to 49 candidates, while scholarships will be distributed to 62.

Prof. Gudasi said that the 73rd annual convocation will be held at the Gandhi Bhavan located on the university campus at 10.30 a.m. Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, who is also the Chancellor of the university, will preside over it.

He said that Director of Indo-French Centre for Promotion of Advanced Research Nitin Seth will deliver the convocation address, while Higher Education Minister M.C. Sudhakar will be a special invitee.

Prof. Gudasi said that apart from the graduate and post-graduate degrees, doctoral degrees will be awarded to 260 candidates.

During the convocation, 48 candidates will be conferred law degrees, 127 diplomas and 199 candidates will get certification for completing certificates courses.

Honorary doctorate

Prof. Gudasi said that the university will confer honorary doctoral degrees on three personalities considering their work in the fields of Vachana Sahitya, charity and education.

He said that Arvind Jatti, president of Basava Samithi in Bengaluru and son of the former Vice-President B.D. Jatti, will be honoured with honorary doctorate.

“Mr. Arvind Jatti has collected over 2,005 Vachanas of 173 Sharanas and has got them translated into 37 foreign languages through the Basava Samithi. The compilation of these Vachanas was recently released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. To popularise Vachana Sahitya, he has conducted 1,467 episodes of Vachanamruta which was telecast by Doordarshan,” he said.

Similarly, philanthropist Ravishankar Bhoopalapur, a native of Dharwad and an alumni of Karnatak University, now residing in the U.S., has been chosen for honorary doctorate in recognition of his contribution to the field of education and philanthropy.

Mr. Bhoopalapur has established a medical university in the Caribbean Islands and through his NGO. Gift of Life, he has been providing free treatment for children with heart disease. He has also donated generously for upgradation of government schools and hospitals.

Prof. Gudasi said that Archana Surana of Bengaluru, an educationist and a social worker, has been chosen for honorary doctorate. Apart from running a chain of education institutions, Archana Surana has adopted 11 villages, he said.

Khadi wear

The Vice-Chancellor said that during the 73rd convocation, instead of gowns, the dignitaries, teaching staff and the candidates receiving various degrees will wear Khadi clothes.

On the fiscal health of the university, he said that the government has sanctioned ₹60 crore towards pension out of the total pending funds of ₹187 crore.

