HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Karnatak University ties up with Forest Academy to offer diploma and certificate courses

May 31, 2023 06:51 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
Representatives of Karnatak University and Forest Academy posing for a photo after signing an MoU in Dharwad on Wednesday.

Representatives of Karnatak University and Forest Academy posing for a photo after signing an MoU in Dharwad on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Karnatak University Dharwad has signed an MoU with Karnataka Forest Academy at Gungaragatti in Dharwad for offering graduate and post-graduate diploma and certificate courses in specialised subjects.

Speaking after signing and exchanging MoU documents at Karnatak University in Dharwad on Wednesday, Vice-Chancellor of Karnatak University K.B. Gudasi said that tying up with professional training institutions will help upgrade the academic standards of the university.

Prof. Gudasi said that the university signing an MoU with a training institute is a milestone and it will go a long way in further improving educational standards.

Registrar of Karnatak University Yashpal Ksheersagar said that the MoU will facilitate offering graduate and post-graduate diploma and certificate courses in Natural Resource Management subject for range, sub-range and beat forest and forest watchers and other officials. This will help the forest officials to expand their knowledge base and increase professionalism, he said.

Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Vijay Lal Meena, Deputy Conservator of Forests Sonal Vrishni, forest officials Lakshman Kattimani, Giridhar Agarwale, Registrar (Evaluation) C. Krishnamurthy and others were present.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.