Karnatak University students stage protest against fee hike

December 13, 2022 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Besides seeking the fulfilment of their various other demands, the students sought a roll-back of the hike in fees for admissions to various courses and also for hostel

The Hindu Bureau

Students of Karnatak University staging a protest on the university campus in Dharwad on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Demanding a roll-back of the hike in fees for admission to various courses and hostel fees and seeking fulfilment of various other demands, hundreds of students of Karnatak University staged a huge protest on the university campus in Dharwad on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the agitation held under the aegis of Karnatak University Students Union, a large number of students participated in the demonstration in front of the administrative block of the university and demanded that their various demands be fulfilled.

The protesting students pointed out that the fee hike has caused hardships to students whose parents are finding it difficult to arrange for funds.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

They urged the Vice-Chancellor to reinstate the fee structure of 2020-21 for admissions to postgraduate courses of 2022-23 academic year. They also demanded certain relaxations in paying fee in instalments and reimbursement of enhanced fee already paid by some students.

They urged the authorities to consider the plight of the parents who are still recovering from the impact of the pandemic-induced lockdown.

Submitting a memorandum to the university authorities, the protesting students appealed to them to consider all aspects raised by them and take a decision to help students. They also threatened to go on an indefinite agitation starting Monday, if their demands, including rolling back fee hike, are not met.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US