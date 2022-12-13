Karnatak University students stage protest against fee hike

December 13, 2022 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Demanding a roll-back of the hike in fees for admission to various courses and hostel fees and seeking fulfilment of various other demands, hundreds of students of Karnatak University staged a huge protest on the university campus in Dharwad on Tuesday.

In the agitation held under the aegis of Karnatak University Students Union, a large number of students participated in the demonstration in front of the administrative block of the university and demanded that their various demands be fulfilled.

The protesting students pointed out that the fee hike has caused hardships to students whose parents are finding it difficult to arrange for funds.

They urged the Vice-Chancellor to reinstate the fee structure of 2020-21 for admissions to postgraduate courses of 2022-23 academic year. They also demanded certain relaxations in paying fee in instalments and reimbursement of enhanced fee already paid by some students.

They urged the authorities to consider the plight of the parents who are still recovering from the impact of the pandemic-induced lockdown.

Submitting a memorandum to the university authorities, the protesting students appealed to them to consider all aspects raised by them and take a decision to help students. They also threatened to go on an indefinite agitation starting Monday, if their demands, including rolling back fee hike, are not met.