HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Karnatak University students in Dharwad stage protest seeking funds

August 04, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
Students of Karnatak University staging a dharna before the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Dharwad on Friday seeking release of requisite funds for the university.

Students of Karnatak University staging a dharna before the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Dharwad on Friday seeking release of requisite funds for the university. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Students pursuing various courses in Karnatak University, Dharwad, took out a protest march here on Friday and blocked Jubilee Circle for some time seeking the release of requisite funds for the university.

Staging the protest under the aegis of Akhila Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the students marched to Jubilee Circle and blocked it disrupting the vehicular movement for some time.

Subsequently, they marched to the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad and staged a dharna before the office.

Addressing the students, ABVP office-bearers said that 480 of the total 864 sanctioned posts of teachers were vacant at the university. Similarly 1,070 posts of the 1,500 sanctioned posts of non-teaching staff were also vacant. As there was no permission to fill up the vacant posts, the university authorities were forced to run the show by hiring guest faculty and non-teaching staff on a temporary basis, they said.

The failure to release requisite funds had also resulted in upgradation of the educational infrastructure. Apart from the university, the constituent colleges and postgraduate centres too were affected by the funds crunch, they alleged. This government had not released scholarships for the students causing them hardship, they said, and demanded immediate release of funds.

ABVP office-bearers Pruthvi Kumar, Manikanta, Arun Amargol, Ullas Godi, Shivakumar and others submitted a memorandum addressed to the Chief Minister and Higher Education Minister to the officials of the district administration.

Related Topics

Karnataka / students / demonstration / universities and colleges / Hubli / travel and commuting / traffic / teachers

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.