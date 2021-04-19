Karnatak University puts off all exams

HUBBALLI

In the wake of a spike in the number of COVID-19 positive cases in the region and the ongoing indefinite transport strike, Karnatak University Dharwad has postponed the examinations of degree and postgraduate courses.

Registrar (Evaluation) of the university Ravindranth Kadam issued a notification on Monday postponing all the examinations for indefinite period.

On Monday, scores of degree and postgraduate students appealed to the university to postpone the examinations due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation. Following their appeal, the university approached the Higher Education authorities seeking advice on the issue.

Mr. Kadam told presspersons that the government subsequently asked the university to postpone all the examinations indefinitely and accordingly, all the examination which were scheduled to be held from April 21 have been postponed indefinitely.

He said that further decision on whether to promote students to the next semester or to hold examinations at a later date will be taken as per the government’s advice.