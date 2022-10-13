Karnatak University gets A Grade with the highest CGPA in the State

ADVERTISEMENT

Karnatak University, Dharwad, a premier educational institution in North Karnataka, has been accredited with A Grade by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).

Addressing presspersons in Dharwad on Wednesday, Vice-Chancellor of the university K.B. Gudasi said that the university has been accredited with A grade for a period of five years.

“The university has scored a CGPA of 3.13, the highest for any university in the State, as of now,” he said.

This is the fourth time that the university has received A Grade. It was accredited with A Grade in 2001, 2008 and 2014.

Prof. Gudasi said that despite the hardships faced during the pandemic, the university managed to maintain standards and retain A Grade. A NAAC peer committee visited the university on September 29 to review performance.

Elaborating on the assessment that led to accreditation, Prof. Gudasi said: “The university has scored a CGPA of 3.53 (out of 4) in curricular aspects, 3.27 in teaching-learning and evaluation, 2.8 in research, innovations and extension, 3.55 in infrastructure and learning resources, 2.24 in student support and progression, 3.14 in governance, leadership and management and 3.53 in institutional values and best practices.”

Replying to a query, he said that because of the pandemic-induced lockdown, which restricted mobility, the score was less in research and innovations. Retirement of experts in the last three years is another reason that affected research, he said.

Funding

Referring to the issue of funds restraint and deemed universities posing competition to government-funded universities, Prof. Gudasi said that efforts are on to rope in private entities for getting funds under CSR initiatives and introduce new specialised courses in accordance with emerging trends. Multi-disciplinary courses will also be introduced in the coming days, he said.

University Registrar Yashpal Ksheersagar, Registrar (Evaluation) Krishnamurthy, NAAC coordinator S.T. Bagalkoti, Finance Officer Anjana Tamragundi and others were present during the press conference.