Karnatak University gets ₹20 crore under PM USHA

February 23, 2024 06:34 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

Karnatak University Dharwad has been chosen for a grant of ₹20 crore for a three-year period under the Pradhan Mantri Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (PM USHA).

Addressing presspersons in Dharwad recently, Vice-Chancellor of Karnatak University K.B. Gudasi said that the university has submitted a proposal seeking a grant of ₹22 crore under PM USHA and the Union Ministry of Higher Education has sanctioned ₹20 crore for the 2024-2026 period.

Prof. Gudasi said that the Ministry of Higher Education has invited applications under PM USHA in September last seeking proposals for strengthening universities and he is happy to share that Karnatak University is one among the select universities in the country to receive grants.

He said that these grants will be utilised for academic research, development of infrastructure and procurement of research equipment and facilities in the university.

Registrar A. Channappa, Registrar (Evaluation) Nijalingappa Mattihal and Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan Nodal Officer R.F. Bhajantri were present.

