Karnatak University convocation tomorrow

Karnatak University Dharwad will conduct its 74th annual convocation at the Gandhi Bhavan on its campus in Dharwad on Tuesday.

The university will award honouris casa degrees to three people for service to society.

Sri Nirupadeesh Swamiji, a modern Vachanakara and researcher from Mareguddi in Jamkhandi, social worker and educationist S.N. Venkatalakshmi Narasimharaju from Bengaluru and civil contractor and Swarnaa Group of Companies Managing Director V.S.V. Prasad from Hubballi will be conferred honorary doctorate.

The university had invited applications for these degrees and received 17 for the purpose.

The syndicate shortlisted 10 of them. The final three were picked by a three-member committee formed by Governor and Chancellor Thaawarchand Gehlot.

The committee sent the names in a sealed envelope to the Chancellor who gave approval to them, Vice-Chancellor K.B. Gudasi said in Dharwad on Sunday.

The university will award 278 gold medals to 120 students. A total of 149 candidates will be awarded Ph.Ds, 4,067 students will receive post-graduation degrees in various disciplines and 21,139 students will receive under-graduation degrees. As many as 47 candidates will receive law degrees and 22 students will get their diploma certificates.

The Chancellor will declare the event open. The former ICAR Director-General and Karnataka Science and Technology Academy Chairman S. Ayyappan will deliver the convocation address.

Pro-Chancellor and Higher Education Minister M.C. Sudhakar will be the chief guest.