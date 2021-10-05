Karnatak University convocation on Friday, Saturday

HUBBALLI

Karnatak University, Dharwad, will hold its 70th and 71st annual convocation ceremonies on Friday and Saturday. The convocation functions will be both online and offline.

Vice-Chancellor of Karnatak University K.B. Gudasi told presspersons in Dharwad on Tuesday that Governor and Chancellor Thawar Chand Gehlot will preside over the virtual convocation at 8.30 a.m. on Friday.

The former chairman of ISRO A.S. Kiran Kumar will deliver the convocation address and Higher Education Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan will be present, he said.

Prof. Gudasi said that as a section of students has demanded offline convocation, the university has decided to hold the function to present gold medals, rank certificates and prizes in an offline programme.

He said that the offline function will be held on Friday at 4 p.m. at the Golden Jubilee Hall where doctoral degrees will be awarded. And, at 10.30 a.m. on Saturday, gold medals will be presented to meritorious students of different streams.

Prof. Gudasi clarified that owing to COVID-19 restrictions, only candidates who will receive their doctoral degrees, prizes and gold medals will be permitted to enter the venue of the convocation on production of identity cards.

He said that a total of 4,165 candidates will be conferred various degrees during the 70th convocation, while 4,568 candidates will receive degrees during the 71st convocation. They cleared examinations in 2019 and 2020, respectively, he said.

Prof. Gudasi said that the former Professor of Department of Chemistry T.M. Aminabhavi will be conferred the Diamond Jubilee Professor Award during the convocation.