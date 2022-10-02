‘Karnatak University can grow into a Central University’

Rishikesh Bahadurdesai B 9727 Dharwad
October 02, 2022 22:57 IST

A peer committee of the National Assessment and Accreditation Council visited Karnatak University in Dharwad on Sunday. Members say they are happy with the university’s academic and extra-curricular activities.

The peer committee inspected the educational facilities, research and development activities, sports, culture during its three-day visit and expressed delight over the performance of a few departments which they said they were leaving strong footprints in the field of research and development.

“Karnatak University is the second oldest university in the State and there are abundant opportunities to grow at the national level. By creating its own brand, Karnatak University has credentials to become Central University,’’ member Basanthkumar Das said.

He was speaking at the committee exit meeting held at the Golden Jubilee Hall at Karnatak University in Dharwad. However, Karnatak University has to walk the extra mile for effective implementation of educational environs and build its own brand, he said.

Chairman K.R.S. Sambhashivarao said the animal museum, plant museum, and chemistry, microbiology, physics, mathematics, geology and botany departments were performing well.

He gave some tips for the improvement of the botanical garden. He asked the administration to urge the State government to fill up the vacant teaching and non-teaching posts. Committee members Pratibha Patnaik, Nazeer Ahmed, Prof. Mayashri, Prof. Sunindar and others were present. Karnatak University Vice-Chancellor K.B. Gudasi welcomed the committee.

