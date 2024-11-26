 />

November 26, 2024e-Paper

Karnatak University announces results of recruitment exams

Published - November 26, 2024 09:01 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

Karnatak University Dharwad on Tuesday announced the results of the examinations conducted by it for recruitment to various posts in schools that come under its jurisdiction.

According to a press release issued by Registrar (Evaluation), these examinations were conducted between June 27 and 29.

The results have been uploaded on the university website www.kud.ac.in.

For further details, candidates can call Ph: 0836-2215261 or 0836-2215375. They can call Ph: 0836-2215349 for any clarification, the release said.

Published - November 26, 2024 09:01 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.