Karnatak University announces results of recruitment exams

Karnatak University Dharwad on Tuesday announced the results of the examinations conducted by it for recruitment to various posts in schools that come under its jurisdiction.

According to a press release issued by Registrar (Evaluation), these examinations were conducted between June 27 and 29.

The results have been uploaded on the university website www.kud.ac.in.

For further details, candidates can call Ph: 0836-2215261 or 0836-2215375. They can call Ph: 0836-2215349 for any clarification, the release said.