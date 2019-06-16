‘Karnad brought repute to Kannada literature, Dharwad’

Writers, activists, artistes, and people from different walks of life paid rich tributes to the late Girish Karnad here on Friday and termed him a creative genius.

The condolence meeting was organised at Srujana auditorium by the DASA Trust, the alumni association of Karnatak College, Kala Mandala, Chitra Film Society, and various other associations and organisations.

The former chairman of Karnataka Sahitya Academy Gurulinga Kapse said that giving a new dimension to Kannada plays, Mr. Karnad was one among those who took Kannada plays to a new high. Mr. Karnad always worked to show something new, he said.

‘Versatile writer’

Describing Mr. Karnad as a versatile and courageous writer, linguist and writer Ganesh Devy likened him to Rabindranath Tagore.

He said that ensuring the continuity of the initiatives initiated by Mr. Karnad would be a fitting tribute.

Hindustani vocalist M. Venkatesh Kumar spoke on Mr. Karnad’s deep knowledge and love for Hindustani music and musicians.

The former bureaucrat G.C. Tallur described Mr. Karnad as a multi-faceted personality who brought national and international repute to Kannada literature, and Dharwad.

Mr. Karnad’s friend and publisher of all his literary works Ramakant Joshi of Manohar Granthamala recalled his association with the prestigious publishing house and how Mr. Karnad guided the granthamala as a literary advisor.

The participants also observed a minute’s silence on the occasion.