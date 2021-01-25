Karjol tells officials to complete pending works before March 31

Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol, who is also the Minister for Public Works, has directed the officials concerned to complete all the pending works taken up by his department before the end of the financial year.
During a review of the progress of works taken up by the Public Works Department at the Conference Hall of the Taluk Panchayat in Humnabad, Bidar district, on Sunday, he also directed the officials to blacklist the contractors who failed to maintain quality in implementing projects.
“All the works should be completed before March 31 this year. The officials should ensure that quality is maintained. They should also ensure that those contractors who failed to maintain quality are blacklisted and are barred from participating in future tenders,” he said.
Executive Engineer of Public Works Department Prashant Jadav said that focus was on repair of roads and bridges that were damaged in heavy rain and floods in September and October last year. “The tender process for the development of a road stretch between the entrance of Basavakalyan and Tripuranta which is to be taken up at ₹ 10 crore is in progress,” Mr. Jadav said.
Lok Sabha member from Bidar Bhagwanth Khuba, legislator Rajashekhar B. Patil, Raghunath Rao Malkapure, Aravind Kumar Arali, Chandrashekhar B. Patil, Deputy Commissioner Ramachandran R. and Chief Executive Officer of the Zilla Panchayat Gyanendra Kumar Gangwar were present.
