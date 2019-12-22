Karjol says those who died in Mangaluru were mischief-makers involved in crime

“Those who died in the police firing in Mangaluru were not innocents. Our policemen did not open fire against innocents. They were mischief-makers who were engaged in anti-national and criminal activities,” Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol said in Belagavi on Sunday.

He appealed to the people not to believe rumours being spread by vested interests and Opposition parties.

He condemned the statement by Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray likening Belagavi and other border areas to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. “Belagavi and other border areas would remain in Karnataka forever. It will not change just because Mr. Thackeray makes a statement,” he said.

Reacting to a statement by MLA M.P. Renukacharya that there was no need for a Deputy Chief Minister post in the State, Mr. Karjol said he would not respond to people who make statements standing on the bylanes. “Ours is a national party and our decisions are taken by our central leaders. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister and party president Amit Shah and other senior leaders will decide on such issues. I will react to the question of appointing Deputy Chief Ministers, if my party takes a stand on it,” he said.

Asked to react to a call for a State-wide protest by the Mahadayi agitation committee, Mr. Karjol said that he would not respond to irresponsible statements. “If they want to continue to protest, let them do. I will not say anything about it. But the Union Minister for Environment and Forests Prakash Javdekar has assured of good news for the State on the Mahadayi issue in a few days. I will wait for it,’’ he said.