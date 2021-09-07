Karjol inspects project work

Hassan

07 September 2021 19:17 IST

Minister for Water Resources Govind M. Karjol has instructed the officers of his department to complete the Yettinahole project, aimed at providing water for dryland areas of the state, as soon as possible. He inspected the progress of the first phase of the project at Heggadde in Sakleshpur on Monday.

Speaking to presspersons, the Minister said the project’s completion was delayed due to the procedures in acquiring the land belonging to the Forest Department. The issue had to be resolved at the earliest. A few landowners had moved the court seeking compensation. “We have enough money to pay compensation. I have instructed the officers to clear the dues so that legal hurdles could be resolved”, he said.

The first phase of the work would be completed within a couple of months. The people would start enjoying its benefits, he added. Arsikere MLA K.M. Shivalinge Gowda, Belur MLA K.S. Lingesh MLC M.A. Gopalaswamy and others accompanied the Minister.

