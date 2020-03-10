Karjol: Action against officials who issue false caste certificates

Deputy Chief Minister and Social Welfare Minister Govind Karjol speaking in the Legislative Assembly on Monday.

Bengaluru

10 March 2020 01:35 IST

‘68 cases booked for taking such document to contest polls’

Deputy Chief Minister and Social Welfare Minister Govind M. Karjol told the Legislative Assembly that a letter has been written to the Revenue Department to initiate action against tahsildars and other officials who have issued false caste certificates without proper verification.

Mr. Karjol said there had been 68 cases registered for obtaining false caste certificates in order to contest elections. Some of them had gone to court contesting them, he added. He assured the members that action would be taken against all officials, including tahsildars.

At this point, members cutting across party lines demanded that the government bring out a law for punishing officials who issue false caste certificates. They pointed out that now the Social Welfare Department had ended up being the only recommending authority to the Revenue Department. Moreover, the Revenue Department would not take action against officials belonging to their department, pointed out Congress member Priyank Kharge.

Mr. Karjol promised that he would be ready to bring out a Bill if all members were ready to support it.