Kargil Vijay Diwas observed at Rashtriya Raksha University campus in Shivamogga

Kargil Vijay Diwas was celebrated at Rashtriya Raksha University campus at Ragigudda in Shivamogga on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Commander (retd) B. Manjunath of the Indian Navy, Lt. Col. Manik Pathania, Commanding Officer of 20BN NCC Shivamogga, Subedar Major (retd) Malatheshappa, who served in the Kargil war, Hawaldar (retd) Chandrashekhar E., who worked for the Border Security Force, were felicitated on the occasion. They shared their experiences with the armed forces.

Ramanand Garge, campus director of RRU, welcomed the guests and paid tributes to service people, who made supreme sacrifices during the war. The students of the university recalled the sacrifices of war heroes.

As part of the event, RRU, in collaboration with the Union Bank, conducted a tree plantation drive on the campus.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.