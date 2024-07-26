GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Technology
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Technology
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kargil Vijay Diwas observed at Rashtriya Raksha University campus in Shivamogga

Published - July 26, 2024 08:55 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Kargil Vijay Diwas was celebrated at Rashtriya Raksha University campus at Ragigudda in Shivamogga on Friday.

Commander (retd) B. Manjunath of the Indian Navy, Lt. Col. Manik Pathania, Commanding Officer of 20BN NCC Shivamogga, Subedar Major (retd) Malatheshappa, who served in the Kargil war, Hawaldar (retd) Chandrashekhar E., who worked for the Border Security Force, were felicitated on the occasion. They shared their experiences with the armed forces.

Ramanand Garge, campus director of RRU, welcomed the guests and paid tributes to service people, who made supreme sacrifices during the war. The students of the university recalled the sacrifices of war heroes.

As part of the event, RRU, in collaboration with the Union Bank, conducted a tree plantation drive on the campus.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.