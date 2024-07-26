Kargil Vijay Diwas observed at Rashtriya Raksha University campus in Shivamogga

Kargil Vijay Diwas was celebrated at Rashtriya Raksha University campus at Ragigudda in Shivamogga on Friday.

Commander (retd) B. Manjunath of the Indian Navy, Lt. Col. Manik Pathania, Commanding Officer of 20BN NCC Shivamogga, Subedar Major (retd) Malatheshappa, who served in the Kargil war, Hawaldar (retd) Chandrashekhar E., who worked for the Border Security Force, were felicitated on the occasion. They shared their experiences with the armed forces.

Ramanand Garge, campus director of RRU, welcomed the guests and paid tributes to service people, who made supreme sacrifices during the war. The students of the university recalled the sacrifices of war heroes.

As part of the event, RRU, in collaboration with the Union Bank, conducted a tree plantation drive on the campus.