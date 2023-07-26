Kargil Vijay Diwas celebrated in Mysuru, Kodagu

July 26, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - MYSURU

Kargil Vijay Diwas marking India’s victory over Pakistan in the Kargil war was celebrated in the city on Wednesday and tributes paid to those who were martyred in the war.

The district unit of the Akhil Karnataka Ex-servicemen’s Association along with Rotary Club of Heritage Mysore, held a programme which was attended by MLC C.N. Manje Gowda.

A bike rally of nearly 150 persons was taken out in the city to mark the occasion and it was flagged off Col. R.R. Menon, Commandant, NCC Group Head Quarters, Mysuru and the rally passed through the main thoroughfares of the city. There was also a function at a choultry where ex-servicemen from the city who took part in the Kargil war were also felicitated. MLA T.S. Srivatsa, Ex-servicemen association president K.P. Diwakar and others were present.

Members of Yuva Bharat also celebrated Kargil Vijay Diwas at Field Marshal K.M.Cariappa Circle.

In the neighbouring district of Kodagu, Kargil Diwas was attended by a large number of ex-servicemen and their family members besides the general public. The main event was held at General Thimayya Memorial Museum in Madikeri and district in charge Minister N.S. Boseraju paid tributes to the martyrs. Madikeri MLA Manthar Gowda said that all efforts would be made to build a community hall which has been a long-pending demand of the ex-servicemen in the district.

The MLA said there were more than 5,000 ex-servicemen in the district and hence a community hall was imperative. He said the sacrifices of the soldiers who died fighting for the country has to be recalled and Kargil Diwas was one such occasion. An ex-serviceman Girish Kiggalu was felicitated on the occasion and he recalled how the Indian soldiers overcame the Pakistani army and inflicted a defeat on the enemy forces.