Kargil martyrs remembered

Members of various organisations, district authorities, ex-servicemen and people from different walks of life paid rich tributes to Kargil martyrs on Kargil Vijay Divas in Hubballi, Dharwad and other places in Dharwad district on Monday.

In Dharwad, where a monument in the memory of the martyrs has been erected on the Deputy Commissioner’s office premises, a large number of people arrived with bouquets to pay tributes to the martyrs.

Retired senior officers of the armed forces Commodore Arvind Shiggaon, Air Commodore C.S. Havaldar, Colonel Dinesh, Captain Anand, Air Commander and Deputy Director of Sainik Welfare and Resettlement Board Ishwar Kodolli, officer in command of 24 Batalion NCC Colonel J.D. Sahasrabuddhe, Brigadier S.G. Bhagwath and others placed wreaths on the Kargil Stoopa to pay tributes to the army personnel who laid down their lives fighting for the country.

Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad Nitesh Patil and members of the Uttara Karnataka Sainika Kalyana Samiti also paid floral tributes to the martyrs.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Nitesh Patil said that it was the bounden duty of every citizen to respect and remember the sacrifice made by the brave soldiers. Their sacrifice should motivate the younger generation to serve the nation by joining the armed forces, he said.

“The martyrs who laid down their lives should be a model for students who should take inspiration from the lives of such heroes to serve the nation in whatever way they could. There cannot be any other supreme service than sacrificing one’s life for the motherland,” he said.

In various colleges of the twin cities, students paid tributes to the martyrs. They held the Tricolour and raised slogans in memory of the martyrs. At the landmark Kittur Chennamma Circle too, members of various organisations celebrated Kargil Vijay Divas and paid tributes to the martyrs.