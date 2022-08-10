Kardyal college students perform well in JEE-Main

Students of the Dr. Channabasaveshwar Gurukul Residential PU Science College of Kardyal in Bhalki taluk of Bidar district brought laurels to the institution by securing ranks in the Joint Entrance Examination-Main, 2022.

The principal of the institution in a release stated that Prateek R. Shere secured 99.42%, Samiksha Shivakumar 99.15%, Hrutwik Dnyanoba 99%, Harishkumar Chandrakanth 98.12%, and Syed Moosa got 98.09%.

While Darshan Kulkarni scored 97.6%, Aditya Naikode 97.25%, Sagar Vijaykumar 97.01%, Ashish Basawaraj 96.69%, and Kiran Arvind got 96.2%.

Students of Sharanabasaveshwar residential PU College in Kalaburagi have made the institution proud by securing higher percentile in the examination.

Nagshetti Biradar secured the highest of 97.16% and emerged topper in the institution. Jaipalreddy Sanjivreddy secured 96.12%, Vedant Sarda 96.12%, Vaishnavi Shetgar 96.06%, and Nikita Ratkal 95.05%.

Anurag Barge secured an all-India rank of 3,023 in CAT exam, while Nikita Rathod was ranked 3,456th across India, and Rahul Trimukhe got the 4,587th national rank.