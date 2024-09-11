Karnataka Home Minister to take a call on demand for postponement of PSI exams after consulting KEA

Home Minister G. Parameshwara has stated that he will take a call on the demand for postponing exams for the recruitment of police sub-inspectors scheduled on September 22, after consulting the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) and other officials concerned.

Speaking to presspersons after receiving a petition from a BJP delegation, led by former Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan, which sought the postponement of PSI recruitment exams on the grounds that the UPSC main exams too had been scheduled on the same day, the Home Minister said he would try to find a solution to the problem.

Dr. Parameshwara noted that the BJP leaders had brought to his notice that about 100 candidates who were writing the PSI recruitment exams had also qualified to write the UPSC mains exams.

But the KEA was unlikely to schedule the PSI exams within the next six months, if postponed, now as the coming months had some other exams, he pointed out.

Vacancies in dept.

At the same time, the police department’s work was getting hampered owing to a shortage of about 1,000 PSIs as vacancies had not been filled up in the last four years, he noted. Even if the exams were held to recruit new PSIs, it would take time for them to join service as they would have to undergo 10-month training, he said. Later they would have to complete the two-year probationary service period too, he said.

Pointing out that exams were being held to fill up 402 posts of PSIs now, he said the government was also planning to recruit another 600 PSIs by conducting exams in the second phase. If the KEA declines to put off the exams, then the aspirants for these posts would have one more opportunity to write the exams which would be conducted to fill 600 posts of PSIs, he said.