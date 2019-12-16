Karanji Lake Festival begins

The first-ever Karanji Lake Festival began on Monday to spread the message on the importance of waterbodies.

The nature park, a prominent tourist destination managed by the Mysuru zoo, was thrown open to the public to be part of the festival which had many attractions. Entry to the public was free.

The festival was organised to push for saving the ‘dying’ urban water bodies, bringing into focus the success stories in lake conservation and the best practices adopted in the management of lakes with talks from experts in the field.

Mayor Pushpalatha Jagannath inaugurated the event. Zoo Authority of Karnataka Member Secretary B.P. Ravi, Zoo Executive Director Ajit Kulkarni and others were present.

Children dressed up as trees, animals and birds drew attention even as schoolchildren took part actively in the event, going around the lake environs for boating, and walk through aviary, and participating in various competitions.

Karanji Lake’s rejuvenation was described a success story and a model in lake conservation. After its conservation, it became a prominent tourist destination.

The festival recounted the efforts made in the lake’s conservation and more recently the desilting process undertaken for reviving the lake’s health.

A photography exhibition on the lake, a quiz on lakes and a drawing competition for the school kids were held. There will be bird watching on Tuesday at 7 a.m. and water conservationist U.N. Ravi Kumar will speak on the importance of water bodies and the urgency of saving the dying lakes.

Mr. Kulkarni said the lake festival was one of its kind organised with emphasis on saving the water bodies in and around Mysuru, bringing a host of relevant issues to the fore on the protection of lakes. The festival includes presentation from experts, screening of videos on Karanji Lake’s success story, best practices adopted in other cities and so on.

The major source of water to the lake was rainwater from Chamundi hills and nearby localities. The zoo’s annual report was also released on the occasion.