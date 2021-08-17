Karandlaje visits Mandya, Chamarajanagar

MYSURU

17 August 2021 18:47 IST

Felicitates farmer in Chamarajanagar; takes part in paddy transplantation at Mandya village

Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Shobha Karandlaje on Monday visited a farmer’s house at Madapura in Chamarajanagar taluk and interacted with him about his farm practices like the crops he has been cultivating, and other aspects of farming.

She felicitated farmer Nataraj in recognition of his agricultural practices. She was accompanied by MLA Niranjan Kumar and officials.

Ms. Karandlaje gave an insight into the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Yojana to farmers who met her on the occasion.

She urged the farmers to upload details of their crop survey which has become a model in the State. Farmers must actively participate in the survey, she advised.

On the occasion, some farmers submitted a memorandum to her listing out their demands.

Later, speaking to reporters, the Union Minister said farmers are the country’s backbone and nearly 80 per cent of those in agriculture are small farmers. The Center has pledged to strengthen these farmers.

The Centre has taken steps to boost farm infrastructure such as setting up of cold storages for storing farmers’ produce, and a sum of ₹1 lakh crore had been set aside for the same.

Deputy Commissioner M.R. Ravi, SP Divya Sara Thomas and others were present.

Earlier, Ms. Karandlaje visited Mandya and took part in paddy transplantation at Honaganahalli village. She visited a jaggery making unit and spoke to the producers. She received a warm welcome on her arrival at Nidaghatta on Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway. Minister for Sports and Youth Empowerment K.C. Narayana Gowda and others were present.

She later took part in Jan Ashirwad Yatra and addressed the party workers. She also took part in the yatra in Chamarajanagar district.

The Minister later told the media that the Centre has proposed to form farmer producer associations for helping small land holders.