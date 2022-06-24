Kapse wins Akademi award

Gurulinga Kapse, veteran writer and translator has won the Central Sahitya Akademi’s annual translation award for the year 2022.

The award committee has selected Professor Kapse’s Kannada book Ondu Putada Kathe, which is the translation of Marathi writer V.S. Khandekar’s Marathi autobiography `Ek Pannachi Gosht’. The 94-year-old writer lives in Dharwad. He has written over 50 books in the fields of children’s literature, folklore, and Aurobindo’s philosophy.

Prof. Kapse is among the few folklore scholars of national importance. He has published a series of works on the folklore of Karnataka and south India. He has translated Basavanna’s Vachana into Marathi.

Born in Loni village in Vijayapura district, Prof. Kapse studied Kannada literature. He retired after teaching Kananda in Karnataka university, Dharwad.

Basavaraj Kalgudi, Subbu Holeyar and B.R. Lakshmanrao were members of the jury, said a release by Sarjoo Katkar, Akademi convenor for Kannada language.