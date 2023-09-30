HamberMenu
‘Kappe Raga’ wins international honour

September 30, 2023 12:10 am | Updated 12:35 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

Kappe Raaga, a first-of-its musical video that introduces ‘Kumbara’, the night frog, has won the prestigious Jackson Wild Award in the “Best Animal Behaviour - Short Form Category.”

The filmmaker Prashanth S. Nayaka took to Instagram and said, “Kappe raga is a tribute to 80 million Kannada speakers across the globe and to 1.5 billion people of Bharata. This is the first ever Kannada language film to win at Jackson Wild... Karnataka is a mystic land of ancient culture that takes pride in music, literature, and its rich wildlife since thousands of years.”

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah took to social media platform X to congratulate the film-maker and said “Winning Green Oscar was a proud moment for every Kannadiga.”

