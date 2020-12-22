Kappagallu GP breaks a tradition to vote

Villagers came out to vote in the gram panchayat elections at Kappagallu in Ballari district on Tuesday.

22 December 2020

Panchayat elections were held in Kappagallu village in Ballari district after an incredibly long gap of 30 years on Tuesday.

The need for holding an election to the local body of village governance had never arisen all these years in this village as the village, which was known for its unity, had been electing gram panchayat members unopposed.

The village elders holding a meeting well in advance to the scheduled date of the panchayat elections and unanimously deciding their representatives in the gram panchayat was the practice.

However, it was not the case this time as there was no unanimity in the selection of members. The entire village was largely divided into two groups — the elders who were for continuing the tradition of electing members unopposed and the young people who were for holding elections to let the voters exercise their right to elect their representatives.

When polling was held in the village, the division was conspicuous. The elders looked not just disinterested but were sad as a tradition had been broken. The younger generation appeared active and enthusiastic to see people casting their votes.