Kapila floods as 70,000 cusecs discharged from Kabini dam

Published - July 18, 2024 09:08 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
The partially submerged old bridge across the Kapila river in Nanjangud following heavy discharge from Kabini dam on Thursday

The partially submerged old bridge across the Kapila river in Nanjangud following heavy discharge from Kabini dam on Thursday | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

Busy Mysore-Ooty Road at Mallanamule Math near Nanjangud flooded, Parashuram temple on the Kapila banks inundated

As the outflow from Kabini dam goes to 70,000 cusecs on Thursday, the overflowing Kapila flooded the low-lying areas in Nanjangud, the temple town, in Mysuru district.

The busy Mysore-Ooty Road (NH-766) stretch at Mallanamule Math near Nanjangud town was flooded as the river is flowing above the danger mark amidst the heavy discharge from the dam. The water from the swollen Kapila overflowed on to the road. The water started spilling on to the highway after the discharge from the dam was stepped up because of the increased inflow on Thursday.

However, the movement of vehicles on the Mysuru-Nanjangud Road which is part of the NH-766 that connects Bengaluru with Ooty, has not been diverted yet but the local authorities are on a alert advising the motorists to manoeuvre carefully on the flooded road.

The Parashuram Temple on the banks of Kapila is flooded and the partially submerged 16-pillared mantap may soon get fully submerged in the river.

The old bridge across the river in the town was also facing the threat of submergence with the rise in outflow from the dam.

The traffic on the highway may be diverted as a precaution in the event of further increase in the outflow from the dam.

Nevertheless, the local authorities had been asked to take all necessary precautions in view of the flood situation. The people living on the river banks have been alerted and asked to move to safer places.

The inflow in Kabini dam on Thursday was 52,777 cusecs and the outflow was 70,000 cusecs (measured at 6 pm). The water-level stood at 2,281.12 as against the maximum of 2,284 feet. The dam’s present storage level is 17.70 tmc.

The Chamarajanagar district administration has asked the officials in Kollegal to take precautions in villages located close to Cauvery river in view of heavy outflow from the dam.

