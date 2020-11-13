KAPC recommends big hike in compensation for crop loss

With the existing compensation for crop loss caused by natural calamities not even sufficient to purchase farm inputs such as seeds and fertilisers, Karnataka Agricultural Price Commission (KAPC) has recommended that the State government seek a substantial hike in payment of compensation to farmers under the Centre’s National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF).

It has recommended an increase of over seven times — from the existing ₹6,800 to ₹50,000 for crop loss per hectare in dry areas/regions. For crop loss in irrigated areas, it has recommended a hike from ₹13,500 to ₹50,000 per hectare.In the case of horticultural crops, which are largely multi-year crops, the commission has recommended a hike from ₹18,000 to ₹1 lakh per hectare.

Standing crops on nearly 11 lakh hectares were damaged owing to heavy rains and floods in the last monsoon season.

KAPC chairman Hanumagowda Belagurki submitted the recommendations on agricultural and horticultural prices for the years 2019-20 and 2020-21 to Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, with Agriculture Minister B.C. Patil and Horticulture Minister Narayana Gowda also being present.

The commission’s recommendations to the State government includes coverage of all farmers under the Prime Minister’s Fasal Bima Yojana and weather-based insurance scheme to ensure insurance in the case of flood/drought. The commission has also recommended that the government procure foodgrains such as rice, ragi, and jowar for the Public Distribution System from the farmers of the State, helping them get good prices for their produce.

More procurement

At present, foodgrains worth ₹800 crore are being procured under the central pool in the State. The commission has suggested procurement of 39.7 lakh tonnes of foodgrains, worth ₹12,000 crore, in the State. It has also recommended “Holakondu Kere” (pond per field) for management of water for crops, depending on the water requirement of the farmers.