Kannadigas in Goa worried over campaign seeking reservation for native Goans

Former Minister Basavaraj Horatti has raised the issue in the Legislative Council.

HUBBALLI

16 March 2020 00:06 IST

POGO Yatra began in December last after attempts to get a Bill tabled failed

While residents of Karnataka are seeking reservation on their own land and urging the government to implement the recommendations of the Sarojini Mahishi-led committee in toto, Kannadigas in Goa, who form a big chunk of the migrant population, are worried these days following a campaign by native Goans.

A campaign to seek the passage of a Bill to give preference only to native Goans has become a cause for concern for lakhs of Kannada-speaking people residing for decades in Goa. The campaign, better known as ‘POGO Yatra’, is basically aimed at seeking the passage of the “Persons of Goan Origin (POGO) Bill” in the Goan Assembly. It was launched by Revolutionary Goans, an organisation of “native Goans” led by Manoj Parab.

POGO Yatra began December last after attempts to get the Bill tabled in the Goa Assembly did not yield results. According to the organisation, POGO are those who resided in Goa before the Goan liberation from Portuguese rule, which happened in 1961. The main demand of the organisation is 100% reservation in government jobs and 80% reservation in private sector, and for restriction of government benefits and schemes to only those families that resided in Goa before 1961.

Goa had a population of five lakh at the time of its liberation; it has subsequently increased to around 15 lakh. Mr. Parab was earlier with the Aam Aadmi Party and his organisation says the campaign is for saving native identity. Over a period of time, the POGO Yatra has covered various places.

“Not all native Goans are with him. In some cases, native Goans have stood behind migrants when a few persons tried to create problems for them,” said Govind Lamani, a Kannadiga and a member of the gram panchayat in Sancoale, Goa.

But according to him, the campaign has disturbed the peaceful coexistence of native Goans and the migrant population. There have been instances of harassment of migrants, and in some cases discrimination based on caste, he said.

Several among the migrant population, particularly those of the second and third generations, have now taken to social media platforms to take on Mr. Parab. “We have also begun awareness programmes among the migrant communities. We plan to submit memoranda to all those concerned in the government to treat everyone equally as we are all part and parcel of Goa. We are against discriminating against anyone,” Mr. Lamani said.

Need for intervention

Meanwhile, former Minister Basavaraj Horatti, who raised the issue in the Karnataka Legislative Council, told The Hindu that the floor leader had promised to take up the issue with the Chief Minister. “We want the government to take a delegation to Goa on the issue. After a discussion with the Chief Minister on Monday, a decision is likely to be taken,” he said.

Mr. Horatti, who is in contact with some of the organisations of migrant Kannadigas, said there have been several cases of exploitation and the Goa government should intervene. “What is a matter of concern is that several among the Kannadigas are elected representatives in local bodies. They are also being subjected to such treatment,” he said.

In Belagavi, Basavaraj Gundenatti and others of Vishwa Navanirmana Vedike submitted a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner on Saturday urging the State government to intervene in the matter and protect the interests of Kannadigas in Goa.